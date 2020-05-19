Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected for days, but the weekend could be stormy again.

A high of 94 degrees and clear skies are forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

That night should reach a low of 73 degrees with clear skies.

Wednesday, a high of 93 degrees and mostly sunny skies are predicted.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 74 degrees are forecast for the evening.

A slight chance for storms will begin Thursday night and continue through the weekend.

The week before brought scattered storms and considerable rainfall.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.