Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected for days, but the weekend could be stormy again.
A high of 94 degrees and clear skies are forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
That night should reach a low of 73 degrees with clear skies.
Wednesday, a high of 93 degrees and mostly sunny skies are predicted.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 74 degrees are forecast for the evening.
A slight chance for storms will begin Thursday night and continue through the weekend.
The week before brought scattered storms and considerable rainfall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.