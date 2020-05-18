After a week of rain, clear skies are expected this week.
Clear skies and a high of 91 degrees are forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies should stay clear that night with a low of 70 degrees.
Tuesday should be clear again with a high of 95 degrees.
That night, a low of 72 degrees and more clear skies are predicted.
