Blue skies and breezy conditions are forecast Friday, with a high of 95 degrees and winds gusting up to 21 miles per hour.
Heat index values could reach 106. Anyone working outside should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks, and children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Up to a foot of flooding is likely along the coast today, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Water could reach the dunes and make some beach access roads impassable.
There is also a high risk of rip currents, which could prove life-threatening to anyone entering the surf, including experienced swimmers. Rip currents are especially likely near piers and jetties.
Tonight's low will be 77 degrees.
Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 95 is forecast, with heat index values reaching 107.
Sunday is likely to be sunny with a high of 96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.