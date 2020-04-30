Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

Clear skies are expected Thursday and Friday.

A high of 85 degrees is forecast with clear skies Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

That night, skies should stay clear with a low of 60 degrees.

Friday, a high of 86 degrees is expected with clear, blue skies.

That night should remain clear with a low of 67 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.