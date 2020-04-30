Clear skies are expected Thursday and Friday.
A high of 85 degrees is forecast with clear skies Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, skies should stay clear with a low of 60 degrees.
Friday, a high of 86 degrees is expected with clear, blue skies.
That night should remain clear with a low of 67 degrees.
