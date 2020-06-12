Clear skies and warm weather are forecast for the weekend.
A high of 93 degrees and sunny skies are expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening should be cool with a low of 66 degrees and clear skies.
Saturday, a high of 94 degrees and clear skies are forecast.
Clear skies should continue that night with a low of 67 degrees.
Sunday, a high of 94 degrees and sunny skies are expected.
That night, a low of 71 degrees and clear skies are forecast.
