Clear skies and warm weather are forecast for Thursday.
A high of 93 degrees is expected during the afternoon with blue, cloudless skies, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, clear skies and a low of 65 degrees are predicted.
Friday should be clear again with a high of 93 degrees.
Friday night, more clear skies and a low of 67 degrees are forecast.
