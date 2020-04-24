The weekend should bring warm weather and clear, blue skies.
A high of 94 degrees and sunny skies are forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could be strong with gusts as powerful as 20 mph.
Friday night, clear skies and a low of 66 degrees are predicted.
More clear skies and a high of 86 degrees are expected Saturday.
That night, clear skies are expected to continue with a low of 60 degrees.
Sunday, sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees are forecast.
Sunday night should be clear again with a low of 64 degrees.
