Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

The weekend should bring warm weather and clear, blue skies.

A high of 94 degrees and sunny skies are forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could be strong with gusts as powerful as 20 mph.

Friday night, clear skies and a low of 66 degrees are predicted.

More clear skies and a high of 86 degrees are expected Saturday.

That night, clear skies are expected to continue with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunday, sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees are forecast.

Sunday night should be clear again with a low of 64 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.