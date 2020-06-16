Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday.
Clear skies and a high of 93 degrees is expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening should be clear with a low of 70 degrees.
Wednesday afternoon, a high of 92 degrees is forecast with more clear, sunny skies.
That night, a low of 73 degrees is forecast with clear skies.
