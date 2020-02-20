After days of cloudy weather, some sunshine is coming to the Crossroads.
Sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees are forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds with gusts as powerful as 18 mph are also expected.
The clear, crisp day comes after days of overcast, wet weather.
Friday night, a low of 39 degrees and mostly clear skies are predicted.
Saturday, mostly sunny skies and a low of 64 degrees are expected.
That night, a low of 51 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.
Sunday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees.
Sunday night, a low of 61 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.
