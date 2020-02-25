It may be February, but Tuesday should be warm and sunny.
A high of 80 degrees is forecast with clear during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds should increase in the evening with gusts as powerful as 23 mph.
An overnight low of 42 degrees is predicted.
Wednesday should be much cooler with a low of 57 degrees.
Skies should nevertheless be sunny and clear.
Wednesday night could reach freezing temperatures with a low of 32 degrees and clear skies.
