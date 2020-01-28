Wednesday should be a sunny, clear and a little cooler.
Bright, blue skies and a high of 64 degrees are forecast with strong winds for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures reached a high of 75 degrees on Tuesday.
Wednesday night, a low of 45 degrees and increasing cloud cover is predicted.
Thursday, there is a slight possibility for showers with a 20% chance for rain and a high of 59 degrees.
Thursday night, the chance for rain is expected to increase to 50% with a low of 45 degrees.
