Thursday should bring clear, sunny weather, but Friday could be stormy.
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees are expected Thursday with strong winds and gusts of up to 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a low of 73 degrees is forecast.
Friday, a 50% chance for rain and storms is expected. Wind gusts could be as strong as 25 mph.
Between a quarter and half inch of rain is possible.
That night, a 50% chance for rain and storms is predicted to continue with 21-mph gusts and strong winds.
