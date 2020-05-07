Generic_Weather5.jpg
Thursday should bring clear, sunny weather, but Friday could be stormy.

Mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees are expected Thursday with strong winds and gusts of up to 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

That night, a low of 73 degrees is forecast.

Friday, a 50% chance for rain and storms is expected. Wind gusts could be as strong as 25 mph.

Between a quarter and half inch of rain is possible.

That night, a 50% chance for rain and storms is predicted to continue with 21-mph gusts and strong winds.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

