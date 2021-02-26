Friday is expected to be overcast with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 66, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m.
Tomorrow, there is a 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the skies are expected to remain cloudy, with a high of 77, a low of 67 and winds gusting up to 22 miles per hour.
On Sunday, there is a 30% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after noon. The chance of rain increases to 50% Sunday evening. A high of 78 is forecast with a low of 61.
