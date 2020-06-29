Daytime temperatures are predicted to hover in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies expected for much of the week.
A high of 92 degrees is forecast for Monday with partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a low of 80 degrees is predicted with cloudy skies.
Tuesday, cloudy skies are expected again with a high of 93 degrees.
That evening, a low of 79 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.
