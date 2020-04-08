Mostly cloudy skies and warm weather are expected Wednesday.
A high of 89 degrees and morning fog are predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, mostly cloudy skies should continue with a low of 71 degrees.
Thursday could bring storms with a 60% chance for rain and high of 88 degrees.
Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is predicted to fall.
That night, a 50% chance for rain is expected to continue with a low of 65 degrees.
