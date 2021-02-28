Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A low of 60 is forecast tonight.
Precipitation aplenty is expected in the week ahead. There is a 30% chance of showers after 5 a.m. Thursday and at least a 20% chance of showers every day through Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s and upper 50s.
