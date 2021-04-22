Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 72 degrees and a 10% chance of showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Breezy weather is in the forecast with gusts of up to 23 miles per hour.
A low of 68 is forecast tonight, and the chance of rain is likely to increase overnight. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tomorrow, there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected.
Sunny weather is likely over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.