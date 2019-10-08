A coastal flood advisory was in effect Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.
"A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. (Tuesday) morning and again tonight from midnight through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning," according to the National Weather Service. "Minor coastal flooding is expected during high tide."
Tide levels remained 1 to 1.5 feet above astronomical normals for the middle Texas Coast with high tide occurring now twice each day.
As a result, minor coastal flooding was expected during high tide.
Also Tuesday, partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees were forecast with a low of 64 degrees that night.
Wednesday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees were predicted with a low of 74 degrees that night.
