Coastal flooding advisory in effect

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning. and again tonight from midnight through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.  Minor coastal flooding is expected during high tide. Water can reach the dunes creating difficult to impossible driving conditions.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

A coastal flood advisory was in effect Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

"A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. (Tuesday) morning and again tonight from midnight through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning," according to the National Weather Service. "Minor coastal flooding is expected during high tide."

Tide levels remained 1 to 1.5 feet above astronomical normals for the middle Texas Coast with high tide occurring now twice each day.

As a result, minor coastal flooding was expected during high tide.

Also Tuesday, partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees were forecast with a low of 64 degrees that night.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees were predicted with a low of 74 degrees that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.