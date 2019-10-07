A coastal flood advisory was in effect Monday and Tuesday morning.
With minor coastal flooding expected at high tide, the advisory was in effect until 7 a.m. Monday and again from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
"High tide is now once a day instead of twice a day, therefore the coastal flood advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 a.m. when tide levels will be decreasing," according to a weather service bulletin. "However, high tide late tonight will bring levels back up to around 2 feet above mean sea level or approximately 1 foot of inundation overnight through early Tuesday morning."
Also Monday, a high of 86 degrees was forecast with a low of 64 degrees that night.
Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees was forecast.
