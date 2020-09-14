The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Port O'Connor to Baffin Bay on Monday afternoon.
The advisory will be in effect through Tuesday morning.
Minor coastal flooding, about 1-foot flood inundation, is expected as a result of long period swells caused by Hurricane Sally in the north-central Gulf of Mexico and an area of low pressure moving across the western Gulf of Mexico, the NWS said.
Water is expected to reach the dunes and limit beach road access near the time of high tide, which will be at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in Port O'Connor, according to the NWS.
The long period swells are also expected to result in a high risk of rip currents Tuesday. Rip currents can create dangerous swimming conditions, especially near piers and jetties.
Partly cloudy skies were forecast for Monday night, when temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70 degrees.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, no rain was forecast for Tuesday. Sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees were expected during the day, followed by mostly clear skies and a low of 69 degrees at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.