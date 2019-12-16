Chilly weather coming

Chilly weather is predicted for Monday night with the arrival of a cold front.

 Contributed

A cold front is expected to chill the Crossroads on Monday, sending temperatures plummeting into the 30s overnight.

Despite a morning high temperature of 75 degrees, the evening low is predicted to fall to 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather ends Monday

Despite a high of 75 degrees Monday, temperatures are expected to dip to the 30s overnight.

Additionally, there is a 30% chance for rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with cloudy skies gradually turning clear afterwards.

Strong winds are also forecast.

The cold front's arrival is predicted to cause the issuance of a gale warning in coastal Crossroads areas.

Offshore winds are forecast to increase to about 23 to 35 mph with 46 mph gusts.

Seas could reach 6 to 11 feet, and a small craft advisory will be in effect during the afternoon.

Waters are expected to be rough, and mariners should consider altering plans to avoid hazardous conditions.

Cool weather is expected for the remainder of the week, and the high Tuesday is 57 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.