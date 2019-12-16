A cold front is expected to chill the Crossroads on Monday, sending temperatures plummeting into the 30s overnight.
Despite a morning high temperature of 75 degrees, the evening low is predicted to fall to 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, there is a 30% chance for rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with cloudy skies gradually turning clear afterwards.
Strong winds are also forecast.
The cold front's arrival is predicted to cause the issuance of a gale warning in coastal Crossroads areas.
Offshore winds are forecast to increase to about 23 to 35 mph with 46 mph gusts.
Seas could reach 6 to 11 feet, and a small craft advisory will be in effect during the afternoon.
Waters are expected to be rough, and mariners should consider altering plans to avoid hazardous conditions.
Cool weather is expected for the remainder of the week, and the high Tuesday is 57 degrees.
