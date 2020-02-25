A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and strong winds to the Crossroads on Wednesday.
Gusts as strong as 28 mph and a high of 57 degrees are predicted for the day with clear, blue skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, a gale warning is in effect until noon along coastal areas.
"The winds will be strongest along the coast and over the Gulf waters," according to the National Weather Service. "Offshore buoys were reporting 35-knot gusts and 12-foot seas during the last hour."
Wednesday night, clear skies and a low of 30 degrees are expected with strong winds.
Thursday, sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees are forecast with a 6-mph wind.
That night, clear skies and a low of 37 degrees are expected with light winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.