Chilly weather coming Wednesday night

Chilly temperatures are predicted for Wednesday night.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and strong winds to the Crossroads on Wednesday.

Gusts as strong as 28 mph and a high of 57 degrees are predicted for the day with clear, blue skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, a gale warning is in effect until noon along coastal areas.

"The winds will be strongest along the coast and over the Gulf waters," according to the National Weather Service. "Offshore buoys were reporting 35-knot gusts and 12-foot seas during the last hour."

Wednesday night, clear skies and a low of 30 degrees are expected with strong winds.

Thursday, sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees are forecast with a 6-mph wind.

That night, clear skies and a low of 37 degrees are expected with light winds.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

