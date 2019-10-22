The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that poses no direct threat to the mid-Texas coast.
The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system by Friday. A cold front in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to overtake the system by then.
Sunny skies are anticipated Wednesday morning with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 65 degrees by Wednesday night. Thunderstorms are expected to roll in Thursday and remain through Friday.
Thursday, there will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 85 degrees in the morning, and chances for rain increase to 70% into Thursday night with a low of 56 degrees.
A cold front will hit the area Friday with a high of 68 degrees and a low of 49 degrees partnered with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
