Tuesday should bring cool weather and clear skies to the Crossroads.
A high of 55 degrees is expected with sunny skies and strong winds during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, temperatures are predicted to dip to 30 degrees.
Wednesday should be sunny again with a high of 59 degrees.
The overnight low is forecast to dip to 33 degrees with clear skies.
Cool weather is predicted to remain in the Crossroads into the weekend with a slight chance for showers on Friday.
