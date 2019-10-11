Storms forecast Friday were predicted to lead into a cooler weekend throughout the Crossroads.
Showers and thunderstorms were likely Friday morning, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The day was expected to reach a high of 73 degrees and a low of 54 degrees in the evening.
A coastal flood advisory was in effect through Friday afternoon for South Texas, according to the service, with minor coastal flooding possible during periods of high tide.
Saturday was expected to be mostly cloudy and cool, with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 59 degrees that night.
Sunday was also expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 70 degrees that night.
The minor coastal flooding was expected to continue through the weekend into Monday.
