Cooler weather is ahead in the Crossroads, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday's forecast calls for sun and breezy conditions, with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 53.
Winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected, with gusts reaching 24 miles per hour.
The rest of the week is likely to remain sunny, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
