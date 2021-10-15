Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 90 degrees.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly between 4 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. There is a 10% chance between 5 and 7 p.m., but the weather should clear before football games start.
Temperatures will dip tonight to a low of 57 degrees, and the wind will pick up, with gusts reaching 22 miles per hour.
Those cooler temperatures will last through the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be sunny with a high of 74 degrees and a low of just 51.
Major flooding along the Guadalupe River is expected this weekend after Hurricane Pamela passed north of the Crossroads. Flood stage is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and crest at 27.4 feet Tuesday morning.
Flooding is expected to be most severe near Bloomington, but the high water levels could affect Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties, including SH 35 east of Tivoli, according to an advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
