Thursday should be crisp and clear, but warmer temperatures are just around the corner.
Sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday night, a low of 38 degrees is expected with clear skies.
Friday should be warmer with a high of 73 degrees.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 50 degrees are predicted.
