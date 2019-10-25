If oppressively hot, humid weather isn't your thing, this weekend should be a pleasant surprise.
After months of sweltering temperatures and unrelenting sun, the weekend was expected to be crisply cool yet clear, according to the National Weather Service.
"A cold front moved across South Texas last night and early this morning," said meteorologist Waylon Collins. "It will warm up. The fronts, they come across in cycles."
After some morning rains and clouds, Friday was expected to reach a high of 64 degrees with strong winds and gusts of up to 29 mph.
Friday night, temperatures were expected to dip to 46 degrees with mostly clear skies and strong winds.
Saturday was expected to be sunny with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 46 degrees that night.
Sunday, sunny skies were forecast again with a high of 79 degrees and a low of 55 degrees that night.
