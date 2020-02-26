Strong winds and low humidity have prompted a critical fire warning in southern portions of the Coastal Bend on Wednesday.
A red flag warning is in effect through 2 p.m. in Nueces, Jim Wells, Duvall and Webb counties as well as all Texas counties to their south, according to a National Weather Service news release.
Wednesday morning, no Crossroads counties were under a red flag warning.
"Strong winds and low relative humidity values have resulted in critical fire weather conditions over southern portions of the Brush Country and Southern Coastal Bend," according to the release. "Thus a red flag warning has been issued until 2 p.m. this afternoon."
