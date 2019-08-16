Crossroads residents will head into the weekend with another hot day, according to Friday's forecast.
Friday's high is expected to be near 101 degrees, with heat index values as high as 110 degrees in Victoria, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Other parts of south Texas, including Nueces, Kleberg, and Jim Wells counties, are under a heat advisory and could see heat index values reach 114 degrees Friday. Because of the persistent heat this week, the National Weather Service cautioned that additional heat advisories could be issued later in the weekend.
In Victoria, there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and some light wind also expected in Friday's forecast. Friday night, the low will be 79 degrees.
Meteorologists expect the scorching heat to persist through the weekend, and say the whole region will likely see daily heat index values ranging from 105 to 112 degrees this weekend and into next week.
Victoria's Saturday forecast shows a high near 101 degrees with heat index values near 112 degrees, plus some south wind. Sunday's high is currently forecast at 99 degrees. Both days are expected to be sunny, hot and mostly clear, with no showers currently expected.
