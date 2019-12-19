After two consecutive overnight freezes, Thursday should be at least a little bit warmer.
A high of 63 degrees and partly cloudy skies are forecast with an overnight low of 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday and Thursday morning, freeze warnings were issued as temperatures plummeted into the 20s and 30s.
Friday, a high of 62 degrees is predicted with a 70% chance for rain.
A 60% chance for rain is expected to continue that night with a low of 47 degrees.
Daytime and overnight temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s and 40s through the weekend.
