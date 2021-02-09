A dense fog advisory is in place Tuesday morning, with visibilities of a quarter mile or less expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The low visibility could create hazardous driving conditions. Drivers should slow down, use their low beams and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
After the fog clears, it is expected to become mostly sunny later today, with a high of 78 degrees.
A low of 57 is forecast tonight, with a 20% chance of showers after 3 a.m.
That will increase to a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday.
On Thursday, there is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible.
