The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory in the Crossroads Monday morning.
Visibilities of a quarter mile or less are possible, which could create hazardous driving conditions. It is recommended to use low beam headlights and leave extra space between your vehicle and others.
The skies will likely clear after 11 a.m. and the rest of the day will be sunny. A high of 90 degrees is forecast, with a low of 71 tonight.
There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.