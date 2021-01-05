The National Weather Service advises caution as dense fog lingers over the Crossroads this morning.
The fog is expected to last until 10 a.m. Drivers should use low beam headlights and leave ample space between their vehicle and others.
After the fog clears, Tuesday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees. A low of 58 is expected tonight.
There is a 20% chance of showers after midnight, increasing to a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
Between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall is possible Wednesday.
