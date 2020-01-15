A widespread and dense morning fog is expected to give way to cloudy skies and warm temperatures Thursday.
A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m.
The high for the day is expected to reach 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a 20% chance for showers and a low of 66 degrees are forecast.
More morning and overnight fog is expected Thursday night and Friday morning.
