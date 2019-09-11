A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to form a tropical system but unlikely to impact the Texas coast.
Wednesday morning, National Hurricane Center meteorologists estimated a 60% chance for formation in the next five days, according to a center bulletin.
Located in the southwest Atlantic Ocean, the disturbance was expected to continue west into the Gulf of Mexico.
Meanwhile in Victoria, there was a 50% chance for rain and storms Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain was expected.
Wednesday night, a 20% chance for precipitation mostly before 1 a.m. was forecast with partly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees.
Thursday, a 30% chance for rain was predicted with mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 74 degrees were predicted.
