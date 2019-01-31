Rain and possibly thunderstorms were to hit the Crossroads on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
With a high of 64 degrees, the day was looking to be wet with a 50 percent chance for rain that was to increase to 80 percent after noon. Winds were forecast at 8-11 mph, and precipitation could fall between a tenth and quarter inch.
Thursday night, the chance for rain was 50 percent with rainfall expected to measure between a tenth and quarter inch. Skies were to remain cloudy with a low of 57 degrees and 7-11 mph wind.
The chance for rain was expected to drop to 20 percent Friday with patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high of 70 degrees and 8-mph wind.
Friday night, a 30 percent chance for rain, mostly cloudy skies and a low of57 degrees was expected with a 5-8 mph wind.
A 30 percent chance for rain mostly before noon was predicted for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, a high of 72 degrees and 5-7 mph wind.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy skies, a low of 57 degrees and 6-mph wind were forecast.
