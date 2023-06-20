The manager of Texas' power grid asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy usage on Tuesday. The conservation request will be in effect from 4 to 8 p.m.
Hot temperatures throughout the state have made way for "record demand" for energy, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said in a news release.
"ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions," the grid manager said Tuesday morning. "Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours."
Much of the Crossroads will be under an excessive heat warning from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi said. Excessive heat warnings are issued when the heat index is expected to reach at least 115 degrees.
ERCOT said its peak demand record for June was unofficially broken Monday when demand was measured at 79,304 megawatts. The all-time demand record is 80,148 megawatts, which was recorded on July 29, 2022.
ERCOT updates a grid conditions report and supply and demand chart on its website.
"If you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability," ERCOT said Tuesday. "Please check with your local electric provider for more information."