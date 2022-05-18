Intense heat and elevated fire weather conditions are forecast to continue in the Crossroads through Saturday, according to a National Weather Service on Wednesday.
"There is a very, very dangerous time for fires out there," said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. "The grass is dry, and any type of spark" could cause a fire.
Castillo added any fires that break out will be "extremely hard to control."
As of Wednesday, Victoria County was under a burn ban, meaning burning anything on the ground is prohibited — other than prescribed burns. If residents need to burn brush or other materials, they must do so inside burn barrels with screens on top.
This week, heat index values should reach as high as 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Ambient temperatures are predicted to reach into the mid-90s with the hottest weather expected Saturday.
Additionally, low relative humidity values, strong winds and the presence of fire fuels are expected to make fires more likely to spread.
"Those three factors are extremely dangerous now," Castillo said.
Conditions should improve Sunday with the approach of a cold front, according to the weather service. There also will be a chance for rain and potential storms Sunday as well as through next week.
Crossroads residents are advised to drink lots of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun as well as check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles under any circumstances.
Anyone who plans to spend time outside should take extra precautions to be safe.
