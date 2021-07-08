Several flash flood warnings were issued in the Crossroads Thursday afternoon due to showers and thunderstorms that are expected to drop another 3 to 5 inches of rain on the region through Friday.
Because soils in the region are already saturated due to the recent rainfall, the additional rains are likely to cause major flooding in some areas and leave both primary and secondary roads impassable, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding is expected to be most severe along rivers and tributaries and in low-lying and poor-draining areas. Major river flooding is expected along Copano Creek and Mission River in Refugio County, which are under flash flood warnings.
As of 2:30 p.m., Copano Creek was just below its major flood stage of 17 feet and expected to crest at about 19 feet Thursday afternoon.
A flash flood warning was issued Thursday afternoon for northeastern Refugio County, south central Victoria County and southwestern Calhoun County that will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.
Flash flood warnings were also issued for Garcitas Creek near Inez and the Guadalupe River near Bloomington in Victoria County.
The Guadalupe River near Bloomington was just below its moderate flood stage of 24 feet Thursday afternoon and expected to crest at 25.4 feet on Friday afternoon.
Garcitas Creak is expected to rise above its flood stage of 20 feet late Friday morning and crest at 21.1 feet Friday evening before falling below flood stage late Saturday morning, according to the weather service.
At 22 feet, moderate flooding would occur, causing significant crop damage and the flooding of pastures, which could isolate livestock.
A flash flood watch for the entire region was extended through Friday evening. An additional 3 to 5 inches of rain are forecast along the coast with higher amounts occurring in some areas.
Poor driving conditions are expected along the coast, especially at high tide. There is a moderate risk of rip currents also, which makes swimming inadvisable. Recreational boaters are advised to take shelter until the storms pass, and commercial vessels are likely to face dangerous sea conditions.
