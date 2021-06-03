A flash flood watch is in effect for the Crossroads through Friday morning, according to a National Weather Service news release issued Thursday night.
The watch could be extended because of ongoing heavy rainfall forecast for the weekend.
Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected to fall through the weekend with some areas getting even more rain.
As a result, saturated soils, slow moving storms and flash flooding are expected.
The heavy rain also is expected to contribute to renewed river flooding for some rivers, including the Guadalupe and San Antonio rivers.
Additional flooding is possible along the Nueces River but appears to be less likely. Overall, the extent of river flooding will be highly dependent on where and how much rain falls over the next couple of days. With that said, significant river flooding is possible. Please keep in mind that the current river forecasts are only using 24 hours rainfall forecasts and do not account for additional rainfall this weekend.
