Severe storms Friday and Saturday are expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Crossroads, and up to 6 inches in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and a risk of minor flooding.
The heavy rainfall could cause small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches to overflow, and quick ponding of water is likely to occur at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service. Little property damage is expected, but there is likely to be an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways.
Along the coast, flooding could be more severe, creating poor driving conditions and making some beach access roads impassable, especially at high tide. Dangerous rip currents are expected, especially near piers and jetties, creating potentially life-threatening conditions for swimmers.
There is an 80% chance of precipitation Friday and Saturday. A high of 77 is forecast today, with a low of 69 tonight. Breezy conditions are likely, with winds of 8 to 17 miles per hour gusting up to 22 miles per hour.
