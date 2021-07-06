A rainy week is ahead, with 3-4 inches of rain expected in the Crossroads through Wednesday morning.
Up to 6 inches is possible in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavy rain is expected to cause moderate flooding in some areas. Rivers and tributaries could overspill their banks and small streams, creeks, canals and ditches are likely to overflow.
Inundation is likely at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas, and some streets and parking lots could take on moving water, prompting evacuations and road closures. Storm drains and retention ponds are likely to overflow.
In Victoria, a high of 83 degrees is forecast on Tuesday, with a low of 74 tonight. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
More rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Thursday.
