A slow-moving storm system is expected to bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across South Texas through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Six to eight inches of rain are forecast across much of the Crossroads. Heavy rainfall combined with "previously saturated soils" could cause extensive flash flooding.
A few severe thunderstorms are possible, which could bring hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes and waterspouts.
Moderate to major flooding is possible along the Nueces, San Antonio and Guadalupe rivers later this week, and river levels could remain elevated into next week.
Small streams, creeks, canals and ditches are likely to overflow and flooding is likely at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots may take on moving water. Floodwaters could cause evacuations and road closures.
In Victoria, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly cloudy weather is expected with a high of 85 and wind gusts of up to 28 miles per hour. A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
Two to three inches of rain is forecast in Victoria Wednesday.
