Severe storms Saturday are expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of rain to the region. Some areas could see up to 10 inches of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and a risk of flooding.
A flash flood watch also is in effect through Saturday evening for the Crossroads, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavy rainfall could cause small streams, creeks, canals and ditches to overflow, and quick ponding of water is likely to occur at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas.
"Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary severe risk," according to a weather service news release. "However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."
Along the coast, flooding could be more severe. Dangerous rip currents are expected, especially near piers and jetties, creating potentially life-threatening conditions for swimmers.
There is an 90% chance of heavy rain Saturday.
