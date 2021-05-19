Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system makes its way across South Texas.
With numerous road closures already reported Wednesday morning, the Crossroads could experience two to six inches of additional rainfall, adding to the ongoing flooding. The National Weather Service predicts widespread flooding of both primary and secondary roads, potentially causing some long-term closures and threatening homes and businesses.
Drivers are urged to stay off roadways in order to keep themselves safe and keep first responders out of danger. Flash flooding could cause rapid changes in water levels.
In Victoria, one to two inches of rain are forecast Wednesday, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 20 miles an hour. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible if severe thunderstorms hit the area.
Along the coast, a small craft advisory is in place and six- to seven-foot seas are expected. Poor driving conditions are expected along beaches, intracoastal waterways and bays.
