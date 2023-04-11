Floodwaters along the Guadalupe River continued to fall in Victoria County Tuesday after reaching just 5 feet shy of post-Hurricane Harvey levels.
The river crested in Victoria on Monday at nearly 22.8 feet. National Weather Service meteorologists expected the river to begin decreasing in Bloomington sometime overnight with waters at 24.15 feet, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, which the weather service considers to be “moderate flooding.”
The flood stage in Bloomington is 20 feet.
“We anticipate the river to meander around 24 feet, then fall below the flood stage by Thursday morning,” NWS Corpus Christi meteorologist Waylon Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “Expect a rapid decrease after sunrise Wednesday.”
When Hurricane Harvey moved through the Crossroads Aug. 25-29, 2017, the Guadalupe River crested at 29.01 feet near Bloomington on Sept. 1. In 1998 after historic river flooding swept through the area, the river reached 34 feet.
River flows are expected to fall to a height of 10.2 feet by Sunday morning, according to an alert issued by the weather service.
Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said Tuesday the river flooding in Bloomington is not a threat to homes. Farm land and livestock could be impacted, he said.
As of Tuesday, Guadalupe River flooding in Victoria was moderate, McBrayer said. The river’s height is falling and will continue to fall this week.
Data from rain gauge located at the Moody Street bridge showed the height of the Guadalupe was 19.3 feet Tuesday afternoon.
“Riverside Park roads that were closed have reopened,” McBrayer said.
Collins said the Guadalupe River is flooding because of flooding upstream in the Hill Country.
The threshold for moderate flooding in Bloomington is 24 feet, Collins said. For flooding to be considered “major” by the National Weather Service, Guadalupe River waters must be at least 27 feet high.
Data collected for the U.S. Drought Monitor on April 4 shows that 70% of Victoria County residents live in the “moderate drought” stage. Collins said he does not anticipate a change when the monitor is updated Thursday.
The Climate Prediction Center reported that drought conditions are expected to end in Victoria County next month.