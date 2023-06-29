Hurricanes bring torrential rains and gusty winds. Insurance policies can cover these hazards.
The leader of a Victoria insurance company said the average flood damage claim his business deals with is worth around $42,000.
"A $500-a-month policy may be better than a $40,000 bill," said Jeffery Morrow, owner of Garrett Insurance Agency. "Just because you don't live in a flood zone doesn't mean that you won't get flooding."
Homes in designated flood zones should be insured, Morrow said. Heavy downpours can also impact homes located near drainage ditches.
"I'm a true believer in flood insurance, unless you live in a high spot," he said.
Although Morrow is an advocate for flood insurance, he said only around 10% of his Victoria County clients choose to get it.
The rising cost of flood insurance is not making things any easier, Morrow said.
The National Flood Insurance Program offers policies in Texas, which covers damages to home systems and appliances directly affected by rising floodwaters.
When personal belongings inside a home are affected by a flooding river or a flash flood, flood insurance could cover the damage, but according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, rain blown in by winds would not be covered by a flood insurance policy.
Speaking of wind, wind insurance could also support homeowners when a hurricane hits. Residents in Calhoun and Refugio counties could be eligible for wind insurance from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association if they are denied coverage by other insurers.
TWIA spokesperson Aaron Taylor said he encourages everyone who lives where windstorms are a concern to talk to an insurance agent about the coverage their home would need. If homeowners qualify for a TWIA policy, they can work with an insurance agent to get one.
"Property owners should make sure they have enough coverage to cover the cost for repairs," Taylor said.
A TWIA rule prevents homeowners from getting a policy right before a hurricane arrives.
"If there is a named hurricane in the Gulf, we impose a moratorium, which means TWIA can't issue new policies," Taylor said.