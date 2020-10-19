A slight chance of thunderstorms and foggy skies were expected to start the week Monday in the Crossroads.
Fog was forecast before 10 a.m. Monday as well as a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The day was expected to reach a high of 87 degrees.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms were expected Monday evening before 8 p.m., with a low of 72 degrees.
Tuesday was expected to be mostly sunny with a high again of 87 degrees, according to the weather service.
